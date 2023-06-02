Xavi gives his verdict on Barcelona loanees Nico Gonzalez and Ez Abde

Xavi and young players go together pretty well when he likes them. The Barcelona manager spoke about two youngsters in particular this week. The Spaniard went into detail about Nico and Ez Abde in an interview with MD.

“I see Nico as more offensive. He has a slightly more attacking mentality, more dividing, dribbling… To give you an idea, a bit like Frenkie de Jong this season.” “There are always options. We have many on loan, we have followed them. I think Nico has been good. The pity is that he has been injured for three months. But I think this season has been very good for him. Also for Abde, to give another example, who has done very well in Pamplona, ​​in Osasuna,” Xavi | Source

Xavi will always raise his expectations for what youth at Barcelona are capable of what he thinks they can offer the club. It’s now up to the players to deliver.