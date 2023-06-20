 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mikayil Faye on Barcelona move: Javier Mascherano was my idol

The new signing has been chatting

By Gill Clark
Barcelona v Athletic Club - Copa del Rey Final Photo by Miguel Ruiz/FC Barcelona via Getty Images

Mikayil Faye has been talking about his love for Barcelona after signing for the club from Croatian side NK Kustosija Zagreb.

The teenager says he’s always been a Barcelona fan and is living the dream by signing for the Catalan giants.

“I am very happy because I have fulfilled my childhood dream. I always dreamed of playing for Barça. I had photos in my room, on my bed,” he said.

“Since I was a child I always dreamed of playing in Spain, especially for Barça. I’ll give everything on the pitch and off it because the club has trusted me. It’s a dream to play for a club as big as Barça.”

Faye also spoke about his role models and said that Javier Mascherano was one of his favorite players growing up.

“I play as a central defender. I like to play in the middle because it is my preferred position. I followed many players like Araujo, Piqué, Mascherano,” he added.

“I always looked at Barça when I played. My idol was Mascherano, because he was a tough guy. He was strong, mentally strong.”

Source | Barca TV

Barca’s new arrival will join up with Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic initially but will be hoping he can impress and secure some first-team chances.

