Pep tells Barcelona to be patient with Xavi in the Champions League

Pep Guardiola has offered Barcelona advice on Xavi and hopes his former club will be patient with their manager.

Xavi won La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup in his first full season in charge and will now be expected to make an impact in the Champions League next season.

Guardiola scooped the treble last season with Manchester City but pointed out how long it has taken his team to be crowned European champions despite huge investment.

“Give Xavi a little time, it took us eight years to win the Champions League. I’m European champion because a striker missed a clear header from 3 yards away,” he said. “Xavi knows it better than I do - when you win La Liga, you’ve been the best team. He played group-stages with his defenders injured..and now the defense is his team’s strength “Hopefully he will be around for many, many years and when he decides that his stage is over, Busi or the other will come. They are stages, I already said that my stage as coach is over and that’s it.”

Xavi has already admitted many times this season he knows he will be under pressure if he fails to deliver trophies.

Barca head into the Champions League next season having flopped in Europe’s top competition in recent years and will be expected to make the knockout stages at the very least.