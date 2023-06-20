FC Barcelona presents its own WhatsApp Channel - FC Barcelona

New launch is yet another example of Barça’s leadership on each of the digital channels where it is present, and its community is constantly growing

FC Barcelona and NK Kustosija Zagreb have reached an agreement for the player Mikayil Faye for the next four seasons, until 30 June 2027 with a buy out clause of 400 million euros.

Ona Batlle is FC Barcelona's first recruit for the 2023/24 season. The full back from Vilassar de Mar in Catalonia has signed a contract with the Club until 30 June 2026. The La Masia product put pen to paper in the Presidential Office at Spotify Camp Nou and then donned the blaugrana shirt once again at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Barça's sporting management continues to work on the squad for next season. They have an agreement in principle to bring in Vitor Roque, the arrival of Iñigo Martínez has been finalised and they are awaiting a decision from Ilkay Gündogan this week.

One of the players Barcelona wanted and still want to reinforce the right-back position is Joao Cancelo. The Portuguese international is owned by Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola does not want him in his squad.

Pep Guardiola referred to Ilkay Gündogan's situation at the start of the Puma Legends Trophy golf tournament in Catalonia on Monday. The Manchester City coach was asked about the future of the German, who is debating whether to stay at the English side or join Barcelona.

Samuel Umtiti's successful season at Lecce (25 appearances) has opened up his future, which was disappearing, like someone entering a pitch black tunnel with no way out. The 29-year-old French player has teams interested in him, such as Inter Milan and Olynmpique Lyon now. The news in the last few hours is the appearance of a Saudi Arabian team that wants to present him with an offer.