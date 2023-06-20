Barcelona send Gavi support after Madrid speech fiasco

In something of an ugly incident, Gavi was the victim of a staged campaign by supporters in Madrid this week during his speech following Spain’s UEFA Nations League win. The speech was at the WiZink Center in Madrid and Gavi took the stage as did his teammates and was immediately booed and chanted at into oblivion.

The chant was, as you would expect, an off-color chant that featured ‘P*** Barça’ (F**k Barça) in succession with boos. Gavi gave a short speech alongside the boos and left the stage.

“Good afternoon, I’m going to be short. I wanted to thank all the Spaniards and the fans who have supported us in these two games. Without them it would not have been possible,” Gavi | Source

Barcelona then sent the lad a nice message on social to show him a bit of support. Getting up in front of people is never easy for a young kid, and to be treated like that had to suck. Nice of Barca to show some support.