 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barcelona send Gavi support after Madrid speech fiasco

By Josh Suttr
/ new
Vissel Kobe v Barcelona - Friendly Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

In something of an ugly incident, Gavi was the victim of a staged campaign by supporters in Madrid this week during his speech following Spain’s UEFA Nations League win. The speech was at the WiZink Center in Madrid and Gavi took the stage as did his teammates and was immediately booed and chanted at into oblivion.

The chant was, as you would expect, an off-color chant that featured ‘P*** Barça’ (F**k Barça) in succession with boos. Gavi gave a short speech alongside the boos and left the stage.

“Good afternoon, I’m going to be short. I wanted to thank all the Spaniards and the fans who have supported us in these two games. Without them it would not have been possible,”

Gavi | Source

Barcelona then sent the lad a nice message on social to show him a bit of support. Getting up in front of people is never easy for a young kid, and to be treated like that had to suck. Nice of Barca to show some support.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes