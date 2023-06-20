Fabio Blanco leaves Barcelona Atletic for Villarreal

Barcelona have confirmed that Fabio Blanco has left the club and moved on to Villarreal B.

The 19-year-old signed for the Catalans from Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2022 but hasn’t really been able to make an impact and has moved on.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“Fabio Blanco ends his time with Blaugrana after a year and a half in the subsidiary. The Andalusian striker arrived in last season’s winter transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt, and played 13 games, scoring three goals. “This year, he has played less prominently in terms of minutes, but he has played in 25 games and scored one goal. In total, Fabio Blanco has worn the Culer shirt in 38 games and scored four goals. He will now follow his path to Villarreal.” Source | FC Barcelona

It’s been reported that Barcelona have received around €700,000 for Blanco.

Barcelona have also confirmed that director of scouting Jose Maria Bakero has also left his position and will now take up a job as the new coach of Bulgarian club Slavia Sofia.