Inter Miami owner hints Busquets and Alba are set to join Messi

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas has hinted that Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are set to join Lionel Messi at his club.

Messi has already confirmed he will be linking up with the MLS side when his contract with PSG expires at the end of the month.

However, Busquets and Alba are yet to announce their next moves after leaving Barcelona at the end of the season.

Mas has posted a tweet suggesting the trio could be reunited soon. The picture shows three Inter Miami shirts along with the words ‘Coming Soon Si’

It would certainly be no surprise to see Busquets arrive in Miami. The midfielder has previously admitted he would love to play in the United States before he hangs up his boots.

Alba has also spoken about his future recently and made it clear he was thinking about a move away from Spain because he didn’t want to come up against his former side.