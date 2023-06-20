Barcelona remain favorites for João Cancelo, pending sales - report

João Cancelo and Manchester City are breaking up. The player spent time on loan at Bayern Munich last season, though it’s understood Bayern do not want him either. The English club would rather extend Kyle Walker’s deal than keep Cancelo.

And the favorite to land the Portuguese fullback is FC Barcelona, although it depends on Financial Fair Play issues, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

This means that Barça must sell before they can dream of obtaining Cancelo’s services. Plenty of players are said to be on the exit ramp at Camp Nou, but how many will leave, and when that will happen, is harder to say.

Cancelo has been considered one of the world’s best fullbacks but had a down season last time around, losing his place, and being exiled from City in the winter transfer window.

Rumors suggested he had a falling out with the manager and was annoyed when he didn’t start.