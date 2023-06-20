Barcelona officially register Gavi, hand midfielder No. 6 shirt again

Barcelona have officially registered Gavi as a first-team player with La Liga and handed the teenager the No. 6 shirt once again.

The Catalans thought they’d registered Gavi midway through last season, only to see the decision overturned and the midfielder forced to switch back to his No. 30 shirt.

However, Gavi is now back with the No. 6 and officially a first-team player after his new contract was registered with La Liga.

Official. Gavi saga is over, he has been registered by La Liga with Barcelona first team - statement confirms. He’s gonna wear #6. #FCB



New deal until June 2026 includes €1B release clause. pic.twitter.com/HfhFAbG22M — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2023

All of which brings an end to a sorry saga which had also seen speculation arise that Gavi could leave Barcelona on a free transfer this summer.

That never looked remotely likely, with Gavi always making it clear he only wanted, to play for Barca, and he is now contracted to the Catalans until 2026 with a release clause set at 1 billion euros.

Gavi will now get some well deserved time off after a very busy season for club and country. The teenager played 57 times in the 2022-23 campaign, winning La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup with Barcelona and the Nations League with Spain.