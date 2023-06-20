Barcelona duo Alejandro Balde and Gavi nominated for 2023 Golden Boy award

Barcelona teenagers Alejandro Balde and Gavi have made it onto the long list for the 2023 Golden Boy award after playing starring roles for Xavi’s side.

Gavi claimed the award last year, following in the footsteps of Pedri, and another winner from the club would make it the third year in a row a Barca player has claimed the prize.

This year’s ranking includes statistical analysis by Football BenchMark which means each player has been given a rating.

The rating is based on a player’s performance, minutes, value to the team, and performances in Europe and with the national team.

As you can see, Gavi is in third place and Balde in fifth. Bayern’s Jamal Musiala currently tops the list ahead of Jude Bellingham.

Who should win the 2023 Golden Boy award? pic.twitter.com/qoBqGuIlk4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 20, 2023

Former Barca starlet Xavi Simons is also in this year’s top 10 after a season where he helped fire PSV into next season’s Champions League and finished joint top scorer of the Eredivisie, netting 22 times.

The complete list of 100 players can be found here.