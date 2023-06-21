Lewandowski says he scored ‘five or six goals’ less because he had ‘new role’ at Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski may have won the Pichichi in his debut season at Barcelona but feels he could have scored even more goals for Xavi’s side.

The Poland international has been talking about his debut season at Barcelona and feels he ended up scoring a few goals less than normal because he had to take on a new role.

“I felt I scored five or six goals less because I had to do other things,” he said.

“My role was important not only on the pitch but also off it, I had to fit in a new role.”

Lewandowski went to talk about Xavi and heaped praise on the Barcelona boss who won La Liga in his first full season in charge.

“He has his vision of football and knows how he wants to operate,” he added.

“He knows what we have to do every moment. He is a coach who is making great strides and constantly developing.”

The Barcelona striker also says he is expecting to finish his career at Barcelona and isn’t too interested in a move to Saudi Arabia.

“My retirement? It’s close. It is very possible that I will finish my career in Barcelona, where me and my family feel very comfortable,” he said.

“Only after finishing my contract, I will begin to ask myself if I want to continue playing. Saudi Arabia? Today I am happy in Barcelona. I feel that I am in a club that suits me. So I want to fulfill my contract there.”

Lewandowski signed a four-year contract when he arrived from Bayern and is contracted to the Catalan giants until 2026.