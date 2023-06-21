Jordi Alba backs Alejandro Balde to be Barcelona’s left-back for the next 10 years

Jordi Alba has been full of praise for Alejandro Balde and feels the teenager can be part of the first-team for the next decade.

Balde has broken into Xavi’s side this season, becoming a regular and ensuring Alba ended up calling time on his Barcelona career earlier than he’d previously planned.

The veteran has been speaking about his replacement and thinks he has a very long and bright future ahead of him at Camp Nou.

“Yes, I am convinced that, with Balde, Barça has a left back for the next decade,” he said. “Now I do think we can say it, after the good season he has had. He must be consistent, because performing for ten years at a club like Barcelona is complicated, but it is clear we have a great full-back for ten or eleven years.” Source | Sport

Balde’s performances this season for club and country have seen him nominated for the 2023 Golden Boy award. The defender is on the longlist along with current holder and Barca team-mate Gavi.