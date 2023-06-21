Gavi and Balde Golden Boy nominees - FC Barcelona

Gavi and Balde have made the list of Golden Boy award nominees. The two Barça players were among 10 to be nominated today in Milan. Let's not forget that the midfielder won last year's edition of this award presented by the Italian newspaper, Tuttosport.

FC Barcelona move forward with work at Spotify Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

In the first few weeks of June the dismantling of the interior of the stadium has continued, starting with the pitch with demolition work also starting

Raphinha picks his best moments from the LaLiga season - FC Barcelona

The Brazilian winger tells us about his favourite goal, the best save, the most brilliant game, and the best moment from both a personal and team perspective

Deco closes player agency to start work as Barcelona's sporting director - SPORT

Deco announced Tuesday on Instagram that his agency is closing down. Therefore, there is no incompatibility for the former player to begin his work as FC Barcelona's sporting director.

Neymar insisting on Barça return but deal remains difficult - SPORT

Although Xavi Hernandez already explained in an interview with 'Jijantes' that the return of Neymar was not in his plans, the Brazilian has not given up and insists on a return to Barça, the club where he played between 2013 and 2017 and that he changed for Paris Saint Germain after the French club paid his 222 million euro release clause.

Barça send Gavi support after midfielder's speech ruined by Spain fans - SPORT

The celebration of the UEFA Nations League won by the Spanish national team was marred by booing and insults aimed at Gavi and Barcelona. A section of the crowd at the WiZink Center in Madrid on Monday staged an unfortunate episode against the player, a key player in Spain's victory in the tournament.

The role Xavi has for Sergi Darder as Barça sound out Espanyol midfielder - SPORT

Due to their economic situation, FC Barcelona's sporting management are keeping a close eye on a large number of players who will be released on 30 June and on those who, due to their contractual conditions, could easily leave their clubs. Sergi Darder is one of them because he can leave Espanil on loan if a first division club matches his contract before 10 July.

Zubimendi signing not generating consensus across the board at Barça - SPORT

The planning game is clearly being played in midfield and the arrival of Deco as the new sporting director could change some of the approaches desired by the coach, Xavi Hernández, who has been supported unwaveringly by Deco's predecessor, Jordi Cruyff.

Barça Atletic winger Fabio Blanco joins Villarreal B in €700k transfer - SPORT

Barcelona are not only making moves in the first team, on Tuesday the reserve team have completed the transfer of Fabio Blanco to Villareal, a left winger who joined the club in January 2022 but has not enjoyed the confidence of Rafa Márquez this season.