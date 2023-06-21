Barcelona could use Lenglet to land Lo Celso from Tottenham - report

Barcelona’s interest in Giovani Lo Celso appears to be increasing with the latest update claiming Clement Lenglet could be used as part of a potential deal.

Mundo Deportivo report that the Catalans are firming up interest in Lo Celso and think they can reach an affordable deal with Tottenham

There’s optimism that Lo Celso isn’t really wanted at Spurs, particularly as he’s been sent out on loan to Real Betis and then Villarreal.

Spurs are also thought to retain some interest in Clement Lenglet, following the Frenchman’s season-long loan in north London.

The report reckons the two clubs could try to figure out some kind of swap deal this summer, or failing that Barca could try to get Lo Celso on loan.

Much may depend on new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou’s plans for the new campaign after arriving from Celtic.

The coach has only just arrived at the Premier League side and it’s not clear yet it Lo Celso or Lenglet are in his plans for the new campaign.