Barcelona closing in on Ilkay Gundogan - report

Barcelona are reportedly growing increasingly confident they are sent to land Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City on a free transfer.

Speculation over a move for the Germany international has been growing, with reports on Wednesday getting very excited indeed.

Relevo reckon the deal is “99% done” and report Gundogan will sign for two seasons with the option for one more.

The midfielder is set to undergo a medical in Germany and will then put pen to paper on a contract to make it all official.

Mundo Deportivo are also reporting that Barcelona are feeling optimistic and hope the transfer can be completed by the end of today.

Barcelona will then try to get Gundogan registered straightaway with La Liga and think they will have “no problem” registering the 32-year-old.

The updates follow news that Manchester City have today secured the signing of Mateo Kovavic from Chelsea. The midfielder is set to move in a deal worth £30m.