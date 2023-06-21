 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barcelona closing in on Ilkay Gundogan - report

The Catalans hope to conclude the deal today

By Gill Clark
/ new
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23 Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly growing increasingly confident they are sent to land Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City on a free transfer.

Speculation over a move for the Germany international has been growing, with reports on Wednesday getting very excited indeed.

Relevo reckon the deal is “99% done” and report Gundogan will sign for two seasons with the option for one more.

The midfielder is set to undergo a medical in Germany and will then put pen to paper on a contract to make it all official.

Mundo Deportivo are also reporting that Barcelona are feeling optimistic and hope the transfer can be completed by the end of today.

Barcelona will then try to get Gundogan registered straightaway with La Liga and think they will have “no problem” registering the 32-year-old.

The updates follow news that Manchester City have today secured the signing of Mateo Kovavic from Chelsea. The midfielder is set to move in a deal worth £30m.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes