Victor Barbera explains why he decided to leave Barcelona

Victor Barbera has opened up his decision to leave Barcelona this summer and head to Belgian side Club Brugge.

The youngster appeared to have a bright future at the club earlier this season after impressing in the UEFA Youth League and for Barcelona Atletic.

However, he has opted for a new challenge instead, following the expiration of his contract, and says he thinks it’s the best way for him to develop.

“Both Barça and I thought that this was going to help me improve. It was my decision, but they understood me and in the end they supported me so that I could leave,” he said. “It’s a long process of doubts and meditating a lot and thinking what was going to be the best for me . And in the end, I decided to leave.”

Barbera also said he was told by Barcelona that he wasn’t in the club’s plans for the future which helped make his mind up.

“They are decisions of the club that I have to respect. At one point they told me that they couldn’t count on me. And until then I kept working day by day, training every day with the subsidiary and until the season ended,” he added. “It was a long process. Barça is very important to me and Bruges was a very good proposal. In the end it was between Barça and Bruges because in the end Barça is the club with which I grew up, first watching it and now playing for.” Source | Relevo

The move sees Barbera follow in the footsteps of Ferran Jutgla and head to Brugge. Jutgla scored 15 goals in his debut season with the Belgian side.