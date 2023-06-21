Robert Lewandowski discusses the differences between Xavi and Pep Guardiola

Robert Lewandowski has worked with both Pep Guardiola and Xavi during his career and has been talking about the similarities and differences between the two coaches.

The Poland international has revealed some of the advice Guardiola gave him during their time together at Bayern Munich.

“Guardiola is a coach who takes care of all aspects of training. There he showed me very often how I should place my body to operate with both my right and left feet,” he said. “He wanted me to play more with the left so that I could have more vision within the field, since if you only played with the right it limited your vision. Guardiola never told me how to score goals because I did it better than him.”

Lewandowski then went on to speak about Xavi and feels the Barca boss is not quite as addicted to detail as Guardiola.

“I don’t think Xavi will notice these details as much as Guardiola. He has his own vision,” he added. “Because of the position they both played in, it helps them understand other roles on the field, but Xavi is not as detailed although he is a coach who is taking leaps and bounds and is constantly developing. Source | Sport

Xavi has also spoken about Guardiola this season, admitting that comparisons with his former manager have been weighing him down at Barca.