World class players still prioritize Barcelona, says Joan Laporta

Barcelona president Joan Laporta seems to be in good spirits after it was reported the Catalan giants have signed Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City.

Laporta has been spotted out and about and gave a big thumbs up when asked by fans if Gundogan was heading to the Camp Nou.

The president then spoke to reporters briefly about transfers and and claimed the world’s top players will want to come to Barcelona.

“We have been working for a long time to strengthen the team. The transfer window is responding well, that’s all I can say for now,” he said. “I have to tell you that world-class players continue to prioritize coming to Barça.”

Yet despite Laporta’s words it still looks like being a tricky transfer window for Barcelona due to their ongoing financial issues.

Gundogan and Inigo Martinez look set to arrive on free transfers, but Barcelona may have to sell players before any more signings can be made.

A deal for Vitor Roque has reportedly been almost agreed, pending sales, but it’s still clear if the Brazilian will arrive in the summer or will have to wait until 2024.