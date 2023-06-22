Joan Laporta: 'Barça Vision will help us build the Barça Digital Space and strengthen the sense of belonging' - FC Barcelona

The Club aims to unify Web3, NFT and metaverse initiatives to revolutionise the Barça fan experience via ground-breaking innovative technologies

Five leagues out of six... Just futsal to go - FC Barcelona

After FC Barcelona swept the Spanish basketball championship final series 3-0 against Real Madrid, the club has now won five of the six national pro sports leagues in which it competes.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan joins Spanish champions Barcelona - SPORT

Ilkay Gündogan wanted time to make a concrete decision about his future and it seems that the time has come: he will sign for FC Barcelona. The club and the player have the basis of the agreement in place and, in the absence of an official announcement, the German midfielder will join Barça for the next three seasons.

Inter's Brozovic waiting for Barcelona after receiving offer from Al-Nassr - SPORT

Brozovic has received an offer from Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia, but for now has decided to wait for a Blaugrana move and would prioritise this option.

Barça axe basketball MVP Mirotic to comply with LaLiga's FFP demands - SPORT

Barcelona's basketball team won the league on Tuesday in Madrid. Nikola Mirotic was voted MVP of the final in what was his last game in the club's jersey after he was informed that his contract will not be renewed for financial reasons.

Barcelona getting closer to completing first sale of summer transfer window - Football España

Barcelona have been very active in the transfer market so far. Having already completed the signing of young defender Mikayil Faye, they have now agreed terms with both Inigo Martinez and Ilkay Gundogan to join from next month.