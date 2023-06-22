Mateu Alemany on Barcelona transfers: ‘This has just begun’

Mateu Alemany seems to be in good form after jetting out to Germany on Wednesday to clinch the signing of Ilkay Gundogan.

The Manchester City midfielder is set to join on a free transfer after agreeing to move to Barcelona in favor of staying at the Etihad.

Alemany was spotted heading to Germany to clinch the deal and spoke briefly to reporters on his way back.

“There is a lot of time left in the transfer market and it has just begun,” he said.

Barcelona continue to be linked with a host of players but it looks like Gundogan and Inigo Martinez are set to join on free transfers.

Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque is another player Barcelona would like to sign, although the Catalans may have to wait until 2024 before he can arrive.

The rumor mill also thinks Xavi would like another midfielder and, if there’s room, a specialised right-back.

First though, Barca need to make some sales.