La Liga fixtures 2023-24: Barcelona begin title defense against Getafe

Barcelona will open up the defense of their La Liga title away at Getafe on the weekend of August 11-13.

The fixtures for the new season have been released, and here’s how the first weekend of the new season will look.

Almeria vs Rayo Vallecano

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs Granada

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna

Sevilla vs Valencia

Las Palmas vs Mallorca

Getafe vs Barcelona

Villarreal vs Real Betis

Real Sociedad vs Girona

Cadiz vs Alaves

Other fixtures worth looking out for are, of course, the two Clasicos against Real Madrid.

Barca are due to to host Madrid on the weekend of October 29, with the return at the Santiago Bernabeu set for April 21.

The last day of the season has also thrown up some pretty tasty fixtures which could make for a thrilling end to the campaign if the title is still up for grabs.

Barcelona finish off away at Sevilla, Real Madrid host Real Betis, and Atletico head to Real Sociedad.