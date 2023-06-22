Barcelona’s 2023-24 La Liga fixtures in full

Barcelona will be aiming to successfully defend their La Liga trophy in the 2023-24 season but face a tricky campaign with the Catalans set to play away from the Camp Nou.

Montjuic will be the team’s temporary home as Xavi aims to keep Barcelona on top of the pile in Spain’s top flight.

Barcelona’s first game at Montjuic will be in the second week of the season against Cadiz.

Here’s the team’s FULL fixture list for the new season (dates subject to change).

August

Aug 13: Getafe (a)

Aug: 20 Cadiz (h)

Aug 27: Villarreal (a)

September

Sept 3: Osasuna (a)

Sept 17: Real Betis (h)

Sept 24: Celta Vigo (h)

Sept 27: Mallorca (a)

October

Oct 1: Sevilla (h)

Oct 8: Granada (a)

Oct 22: Athletic (h)

Oct 29: Real Madrid (h)

November

Nov 5: Real Sociedad (a)

Nov 12: Alaves (h)

Nov 26: Rayo Vallecano (a)

December

Dec 3: Atletico Madrid (h)

Dec 10: Girona (h)

Dec 17: Valencia (a)

Dec 20: Almeria (h)

January

Jan 3: Las Palmas (a)

Jan 14: Osasuna (h)

Jan 21: Real Betis (a)

Jan 28: Villarreal (h)

February

Feb 4: Alaves (a)

Feb 11: Granada (h)

Feb 18: Celta (a)

Feb 25: Getafe (h)

March

March 3: Athletic (a)

March 10: Mallorca (h)

March 17: Atletico (a)

March 31: Las Palmas (h)

April

April 14: Cadiz (a)

April 21: Real Madrid (a)

April 28: Valencia (h)

May

May 5: Girona (a)

May 12: Real Sociedad (h)

May 15: Almeria (a)

May 19: Ray Vallecano (h)

May 26: Sevilla (a)