Mikayil Faye’s coach says he’s ‘more explosive and powerful than Gvardiol’

Mikayil Faye is an intriguing signing for Barcelona and has come in for some huge praise after sealing his move to the Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana beat the likes of Chelsea and other top teams for the youngster's signature. Faye was excellent at NK Kustosija and made a name for himself while at the club.

One of his coaches Ugo Klingor made it clear what he thinks of the kid's talent in an interview this week. It seems like according to Klingor, Barca are getting a footballing monster.

“If I had to go for a player now, I would go for Mikail, since he is one of the best footballers I’ve ever coached, and look, I have coached Zagreb for 11 years with many internationals for the national team. Faye is a football monster, I think that Barça has signed a future star,” he said.

Klingor also thinks Barca’s new signing compares favorably to Croatia’s Joško Gvardiol.

“If we compare them at the same age I would say that Mikail is more explosive and powerful than Gvardiol,” he said. “I also think that Mikail is technically better and has even more shooting ability. But we have to keep in mind that we are comparing him to Gvardiol, one of the best defenders of the moment.” Klingor | Source

Let’s hope the monster develops and becomes a legend at the club in the coming years.