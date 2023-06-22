Robert Lewandowski turns down mega Saudi deal to stay at Barcelona - report

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has reportedly turned down a mega offer to move to Saudi Arabia this summer in favor of staying with Xavi’s side.

Stars such as Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante have already been lured to the Middle East this summer, with more expected to follow in the coming weeks.

Reports in Poland claim that Lewandowski received an “astronomical proposal” to head to Saudi Arabia but was not interested and didn’t even start talks.

It’s reported that Lewandowski could have earned around 150 million euros a year if he had wanted to make the move but preferred to stay in Barcelona.

Lewandowski has previously spoken about the possibility of a move to Saudi Arabia and made it clear he’s not interested.

“There is no issue. So I don’t think about it, because why should I think about it if there is no issue?” he said. “Especially because my contract still runs for a while. I see what is happening [in Saudi Arabia] but it doesn’t worry me, because I have other priorities at the moment.”

The striker has also admitted recently that he could retire at Barcelona when his contract expires in summer 2027.