Agent Lewandowski! Barcelona striker spoke with Ilkay Gundogan about summer move

Robert Lewandowski has reportedly played his part in helping to lure Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Gundogan is set to join Barcelona on a free transfer once his contract with current club Manchester City expires.

Reports in Poland claim that Lewandowski had a chat with Gundogan in Warsaw recently and helped convince the midfielder to make the move to Barcelona.

The two were in Warsaw for an international friendly between Poland and Germany which resulted in a 1-0 win for the hosts.

It seems that Lewandowski used the opportunity to speak to Gundogan and help him make up his mind on where to play his football next season.

Gundogan has agreed a two-year deal with Barcelona, with the option of one more, and turned down the chance to continue at Barcelona.

The deal is expected to be made official once Gundogan has said his goodbyes and after his contract expires at the end of the month.