VOTE HERE: Aitana Bonmatí nominated for ESPY Award alongside Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmatí has been nominated alongside Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, and Sophia Smith for an ESPY Award, in the “Best Soccer Player” category.

The ESPYs are ESPN’s awards recognizing excellence in various sports. You can vote here.

Bonmatí, the UEFA Women’s Champions League Player of the Season, placed fifth in FIFA’s The Best awards, that took place in 2022. Her teammate, Alexia Putellas, won the award.

Barcelona’s women’s section won the league, the UEFA Champions League, and the Spanish Supercup this season.

Messi, Barcelona’s best player ever, was nominated after putting up great goal and assist stats for Paris Saint-Germain, who won the French league, and leading Argentina to the FIFA World Cup with an iconic performance.

Haaland was nominated for his incredible goalscoring stats and work in helping Manchester City win the treble this past season.

Smith won the National Women’s Soccer League and the league MVP in 2022 with Portland Thorns FC. She was also a part of the US Women’s National Team that won the SheBelieves Cup and the CONCACAF Championship last year.