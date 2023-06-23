Jordi Cruyff explains why he decided to leave Barcelona

Jordi Cruyff has given an in-depth interview to talk about his exit from Barcelona and has said he chose to leave because he wants to return to coaching.

The Dutchman has departed the club after two years and is expected to be shortly replaced by former Barcelona and Portugal star Deco.

Cruyff says he’s enjoyed his time at the club but it’s time to try his hand at coaching again.

“Barcelona called me when the club was in a very difficult situation. I was always going to answer that call, there is a special feeling for this club. But I’d been coaching and enjoying being a coach for five years before Barcelona,” he said. “I was in China, then I took the Ecuador job. Then Covid-19 hit, so there were no games. Then I went back to China. Everything was fine but I decided to answer Barcelona’s call and did that for two years. “Now, I want to return to being a coach, which is where I was before Barcelona. Barcelona offered me a longer deal last year, but I chose a shorter one because I felt I would go back to being a coach. “It wasn’t a decision I made quickly, it was something I thought about for months. This is what I feel like doing now. It doesn’t mean I don’t want to work as a sporting director anymore, I am prepared for both roles, but right now I prefer to return to coaching. I have been analysing different options and it is about picking what feels right for me.” Source | The Athletic

Cruyff also revealed he received coaching offers while he was back working at Barcelona and will now take time out to decide which move will be the best.