Barcelona midfielder Gavi speaks out about Spain insults

Barcelona midfielder Gavi received a few insults from so-called Spain fans while celebrating the team’s Nations League triumph earlier this week.

The teenager was heckled and booed at the WiZink Center in Madrid but has made it clear he’s really not bothered by it all.

Gavi has played down the incident and told reporters it’s not something that worries him.

“Everyone can think and say what they want,” he said. “I am very calm about it and my family knows it.”

Gavi was talking at another party to celebrate Spain’s success in Los Palacios in Seville with fellow local boys Fabian Ruiz and Jesus Navas.

As per local tradition, the trio were awarded their weight in local tomatoes.