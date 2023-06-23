Barcelona become latest club linked with Fenerbahce teenager Arda Guler

Fenerbahce wonderkid Arda Guler has been a regular in the gossip columns recently and Barcelona have now been added to his list of admirers.

Diario Sport even reckon Barcelona are going to do all they can to land the teenager as they see him as a “strategic signing.”

The report reckons Barca have been following him for a while but will ramp up their interest as other clubs have joined the race and also because Deco is a big fan.

Deco is set to join the management team at Barca, following Jordi Cruyff’s exit, and seems to be pushing the club to try for the teenager.

The former Portugal international thinks Barca can’t pass up the chance to land Guler, who is available this summer for around 17.5 million euros.

However, it seems there are a few doubts elsewhere about Guler. Not everyone shares Deco’s enthusiasm and there are suggestions he’s not ready for the first-team yet.

Certainly Guler looks set to have his pick of clubs this summer. Real Madrid and Liverpool are just two other clubs who have been linked with him recently.