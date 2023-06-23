FC Barcelona News: 23 June 2023; Getafe up first, El Clasico 2023-24 dates set

FC Barcelona to face Getafe in season opener | FC Barcelona

Xavi’s side will begin the defense of their title next season away at Getafe. The fixtures for the new season have been released ahead of the opening weekend in August.

Clásico dates for 2023/24 | FC Barcelona

Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet for the first time in the 2023-24 season at Montjuic on the weekend of October 28-29, while the trip to the Bernabeu will be on April 20 or 21.

Barcelona tie down two of club’s most talented youngsters to new contracts | Sport

Barcelona have tied down Marc Bernal and Jofre Torrents, two highly-rated academy players, to new long-term contracts at the club.

Barcelona: The player Lionel Messi suggested to Xavi Hernández | AS

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Giovani Lo Celso in recent weeks, a player who Lionel Messi has previously recommended to Xavi.

Gavi responds after the rude insults at Spain celebration in Madrid | Sport

Barcelona midfielder Gavi has played down the insults he received at Spain’s Nations League celebration party and says he’s not worried by the hecklers.

Barça exploring franchise club model in Qatar | AS

Barcelona are exploring the possibility of taking on a franchise option in Qatar. The team would operate under the Barcelona name and could help bring in extra finances.