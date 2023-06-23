Lamine Yamal is the player ‘who most resembles Messi’

Lamine Yamal has made waves at Barcelona this season, making his first team debut at the tender age of just 15.

The youngster has already been tipped for big things and is expected to get many more first-team minutes next season.

Aureli Altimira, the former head of the youth department at Barcelona, has added to the hype by detailing just how good he thinks Yamal can be.

“Lamine Yamal is not Messi, but he is the one who most resembles him,” he said. “Out of every 10 of his shots, 9 hit the target. You have to be careful, but I think he will be a very important player.” Source | QueThiJugues

Yamal finished the campaign with an impressive stint with the Spain Under-17 team at the European Championships. He’s now taking a break but is expected to commit his long-term future to Barcelona over the summer.

Of course comparisons with Messi are never really helpful but they do show just how highly rated Yamal is at Barcelona by those who know him best.