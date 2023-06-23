 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LOOK: Images of Barcelona’s proposed third kit for the 2023-24 season emerge

Think blue

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
FC Barcelona Open Doors Training Session Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona have released their home kit for the forthcoming new season and are expected to be wearing a white strip on their travels.

Now, images of a proposed third kit for the Catalan giants have been leaked and show Xavi’s side could be all in blue in the 2023-24 campaign.

Check out the pictures below:

Barcelona have worn blue quite a few times in the past, most recently in the 2017-18 season, although this new version appears to be a darker shade of blue with flecks of blaugrana throughout.

It also features a blue and red trim on the shirt sleeves and near the collar, while the logos and club badge are all in black.

What do you think of Barcelona’s proposed new kit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

