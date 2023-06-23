LOOK: Images of Barcelona’s proposed third kit for the 2023-24 season emerge

Barcelona have released their home kit for the forthcoming new season and are expected to be wearing a white strip on their travels.

Now, images of a proposed third kit for the Catalan giants have been leaked and show Xavi’s side could be all in blue in the 2023-24 campaign.

Check out the pictures below:

❗️ Úʟᴛɪᴍᴀ ʜᴏʀᴀ



ᴏꜰꜰɪᴄɪᴀʟʟʏ & ᴏɴʟʏ ʜᴇʀᴇ ᴀꜱ ᴀʟᴡᴀʏꜱ ᴛʜᴇ ꜰɪʀꜱᴛ ᴛᴏ ꜱʜᴀʀᴇ ᴡɪᴛʜ ʏᴏᴜ ᴛʜᴇ ᴇxᴄʟᴜꜱɪᴠᴇ ᴘʜᴏᴛᴏꜱ ᴏꜰ ᴛʜᴇ 3ʀᴅ ᴊᴇʀꜱᴇʏ ꜰᴏʀ ᴛʜᴇ ɴᴇxᴛ ꜱᴇᴀꜱᴏɴ 2023/24. ᴘʟᴀʏᴇʀ ᴄᴏʟʟᴇᴄᴛɪᴏɴ ᴠᴇʀꜱɪᴏɴ- ɴɪᴋᴇ ᴄᴏᴅᴇ 9756-487 pic.twitter.com/5Ow301Dsia — fcbarcelonacollection.com (@memorabilia1899) June 23, 2023

Barcelona have worn blue quite a few times in the past, most recently in the 2017-18 season, although this new version appears to be a darker shade of blue with flecks of blaugrana throughout.

It also features a blue and red trim on the shirt sleeves and near the collar, while the logos and club badge are all in black.

What do you think of Barcelona’s proposed new kit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!