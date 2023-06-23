Barcelona turn to Marcelo Brozovic to replace Sergio Busquets - report

Barcelona have reportedly turned their attentions to Marcelo Brozovic as a possible replacement for Sergio Busquets.

Brozovic has been heavily linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia but it seems the Catalans have now joined the race for his signature.

Diario Sport report Barca are in negotiations with Inter as they have all but given up on trying to land more expensive options such as Martin Zubimendi or Josua Kimmich.

The Catalans are willing to offer Inter 15 million euros for the Croatia international and have put a three-year deal on the table.

There has been talk about a possible swap deal, with players such as Franck Kessie and Eric Garcia mentioned, but it seems that Barca aren’t thinking about that at present.

Diario AS are also talking about Brozovic and reckon he’s put his Saudi offer to one side after hearing from interest about Barcelona.

Their report claims Kessie could be used in the deal as Barca feel both players have a similar transfer value.

Meanwhile, Gianluca Di Marzio reckons Inter are awaiting a formal offer for Al-Nassr which should arrive over the weekend.