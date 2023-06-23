Podcast: Barcelona’s offseason: From ups and downs to Lewy and Saudi Arabia, Gavi’s rise in Spain, and Messi’s unpredictable turnaround

Today on the Blaugranes show, I chat with Nick Batlle. We discuss the Barcelona transfers this summer and how Ilkay Gundogan can help the midfield battle with Real Madrid for years to come and if he’s a better option for the club moving forward than Lionel Messi. We chat about Saudi Arabia and the players they’re poaching from European football, how does this impact the modern footballer’s decision-making process?

We end with discussing the USMNT and the re-hiring of Gregg Berhalter. Safe to say, Nick isn’t a fan. Nevertheless, let’s dive into it!

