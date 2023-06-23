 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Real Betis unaware of any interest for Barcelona-linked Guido Rodríguez - report

The Andalusians have not heard anything

By Luis Mazariegos
Real Betis V Getafe Cf - Liga Santander Photo By Joaquin Corchero/Europa Press via Getty Images

Despite persistent rumors that FC Barcelona have Guido Rodríguez on the list of potential Sergio Busquets replacements, Real Betis has not been approached by the Catalans, according to a report.

The Argentine has been linked with a move to Camp Nou for a while, but it’s understood that there are other names on the list that are more of a priority. It’s rumored that Marcelo Brozović of Inter Milan could be the #1 target right now.

Rodríguez, who won the FIFA World Cup last year, albeit having only played one match, is a key player for the Andalusian club.

The player is currently on vacation after the end of the European season. It’s understood that, unless Barcelona make a movement to get him, Rodríguez will return from vacation to continue to play for Betis.

