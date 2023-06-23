Real Betis unaware of any interest for Barcelona-linked Guido Rodríguez - report

Despite persistent rumors that FC Barcelona have Guido Rodríguez on the list of potential Sergio Busquets replacements, Real Betis has not been approached by the Catalans, according to a report.

The Argentine has been linked with a move to Camp Nou for a while, but it’s understood that there are other names on the list that are more of a priority. It’s rumored that Marcelo Brozović of Inter Milan could be the #1 target right now.

Rodríguez, who won the FIFA World Cup last year, albeit having only played one match, is a key player for the Andalusian club.

The player is currently on vacation after the end of the European season. It’s understood that, unless Barcelona make a movement to get him, Rodríguez will return from vacation to continue to play for Betis.