Sergio Busquets joins Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Inter Miami have confirmed that Sergio Busquets has joined the club in a move which sees the former Barcelona captain link up with Lionel Messi.

Speculation has been rife for some time that Busquets would make the move to the MLS side and it’s now all official.

Busquets turned down lucrative deals from Saudi clubs to move to Inter Miami instead following the expiration of his Barcelona contract.

The midfielder had spoken previously of his desire to play in the United States before he hangs up his boots, making it clear Miami was a particular attraction.

He said the following back in November.

“I said it in the summer and I have said it at a press conference. I know it is my last year but I’m not ruling anything out: I have nothing signed,” he said. “By February I would like to be clear and decide. I’ve always said that I like the United States, especially Miami, but I haven’t reached an agreement with any club. Or with other leagues. “The first one who has to know will be my club. If I had decided, I would say.”

Good luck, Busi!