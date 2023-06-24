Barcelona view Oriol Romeu as Plan B in hunt for Sergio Busquets replacement - report

Barcelona reportedly view Oriol Romeu as a possible Plan B when it comes to replacements for Sergio Busquets.

Xavi has said replacing the captain is his top priority this summer but Barca are still yet to bring in a new midfielder.

Deals for Martin Zubimendi and Joshua Kimmich appear to be out of reach, while Marcelo Brozovic has become the latest favorite target.

Catalunya Radio reckon Romeu is also in the club’s thinking, as a back-up option, if the Catalans can’t land any of their more preferred targets.

Romeu has a 5 million euro release clause in his current contract, making him a low-cost option, and knows all about Barca having started his career at the club.

The midfielder has been linked with a return to Barca many times over the last few years and it seems this summer is no different as the club try to strengthen despite their financial issues.