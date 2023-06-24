FC Barcelona and Spotify receive a Bronze Entertainment Lion for Music at The Cannes Lions Awards 2023 - FC Barcelona

The world’s most prestigious advertising awards selected the Barça and Spotify campaign in collaboration with ROSALÍA for its fan engagement and community building work

First images of Barcelona's third shirt for the 2023-24 season leaked - SPORT

A week ago FC Barcelona officially presented the home shirt for the 2023/24 season. Since then, the Blaugrana fans have been speculating about the possible design of the second and third kits for next season.

Can Arda Guler break the curse of Turkish players at FC Barcelona? - SPORT

Barça are going all out for Arda Güler. The 18-year-old Turkish youngster, who has just completed a fantastic season at Fenerbahce, is one of the sporting management's big bets.

Barcelona add Girona's Oriol Romeu to list of midfield options - SPORT

Barcelona have weighed up the option of recruiting a former La Masia graduate who could be an alternative to cover the departure of Sergio Busquets: Girona midfielder Oriol Romeu, in the event that other preferred options, especially that of Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic, do not prosper.

Franck Kessie is now not a player Barca want to sell - SPORT

A twist in the script in the Franck Kessié case at Barça. The Blaugrana club no longer intends to sell the midfielder, as the sporting department considers that his profile is different to the rest of the players in the squad and does not want to sell an asset with a high valuation. Kessié will not be exchanged for Brozovic and would only leave if a big bucks offer arrives that all parties cannot refuse, something that has not happened so far.

Barca betting on Inter's Marcelo Brozovic - SPORT

Marcelo Brozovic is, at the moment, the number one candidate to reinforce the pivot position in Barça's new project. The sporting department and Xavi have agreed on this option due to the impossibility of going for a more expensive player. The club is only working on the hypothesis of a transfer and is already in negotiations with Inter to reach an agreement.

Barcelona meet with Valladolid right-back Fresneda's agents again - SPORT

Weeks ago in Diario Sport, we reported Barcelona's interest in Real Valladolid full-back Iván Fresneda. Last Monday, we explained that Deco and the new sporting area like him a lot. Also, the reasons that made him an affordable option: he has an exit clause of 20 million euros.