Barcelona’s purchase option for Yannick Carrasco set to expire - report

Barcelona’s option to sign Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid is reportedly set to expire at the end of the month.

The Catalans secured the option on the Belgium international as part of the deal that saw Memphis Depay head to Atletico in January.

Mundo Deportivo are now reporting that Barca’s option to buy Carrasco for 16 million euros runs out at the end of June, meaning it’s looking unlikely he will arrive at the club.

Barcelona need to make sales to bring in players and so far there’s been no movement when it comes to offloading unwanted stars.

Carrasco has spoken about his future recently and said he expects to start pre-season with Atletico, another hint that he’s not going anywhere this summer.

The left side of the attack is something of an issue for Barcelona which had led to speculation Xavi’s side could well move for Carrasco.

If the Belgium does end up staying at Atletico it’s likely to be good news for Ez Abde who may get a chance to impress in the first team next season.