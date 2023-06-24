WATCH: Barcelona target Vitor Roque impresses with another goal for Athletico Paranaense

Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque has caught the eye once again with another goal for Athletico Paranaense.

The teenager was on target in midweek with a strike in his team’s 2-1 defeat to Sao Paulo.

Here’s a look at Roque in action:

Vitor Roque slots it home for Athletico Paranaense.



Are you watching Barcelona fans? pic.twitter.com/18DTwjn6Wo — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) June 21, 2023

Roque’s goal comes amid continued speculation about his future. Barcelona are thought to have agreed a deal for the youngster, providing they can offload players first.

There’s also speculation that while the deal is likely to get done, Roque may end up staying with Athletico Paranaense until the end of the year and only arriving in 2024.

Roque has spoken openly about his desire to play for Barcelona, and his club have admitted they don’t expect to be able to keep hold of the youngster for much longer.

It’s been reported Barcelona will pay around 45 million euros for Roque, with the forward expected to sign a five-year deal at Camp Nou.