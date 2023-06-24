Barcelona told how much Uruguayan starlet Fabricio Diaz will cost

Fabricio Diaz is one of several players linked with a move to Barcelona this summer but does look set to change clubs.

The president of his club Liverpool Montevideo has said the midfielder may well leave this summer and has named his price.

“His price is €8 million. It is likely that he will be sold in August,” said Jose Luis Palma as reported by Tenfield.

The low price tag could well help Diaz move to Barcelona. The Catalans’ ongoing financial issues are well known and will affect their dealings this summer.

Diaz has spoken about the possibility of a move to Barcelona and made it clear he would love to play for the Blaugrana.

“It’s a dream that a top club as big as Barcelona is eyeing me, it’s fantastic. I am calm, my agent will find the best option for me,” he told FxCarve last month.