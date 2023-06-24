Lionel Messi on World Cup win: I have nothing left to achieve, I’ve achieved everything

Lionel Messi has given a new interview where he’s discussed how winning the World Cup has changed his life.

The GOAT captained his country to World Cup glory in Qatar last year, to ensure he’s won absolutely everything the game has to offer.

Messi was typically humble when asked how the achievement has changed his life but did acknowledge that he has completed football.

“In my day-to-day life or in training and games, it hasn’t really changed anything at all,” he told beIN Sports.

“The only thing that I can say is that I am, that we are world champions, that we have one more star going down in the history of the World Cup and that as I said before I have nothing left to achieve, I’ve achieved everything.”

Messi is now set to head to Inter Miami for a new challenge in his career. He’s set to be joined by Sergio Busquets and possibly Jordi Alba too.