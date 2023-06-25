Sergino Dest handed suspension after USMNT red card

Sergino Dest has had a difficult season on loan at AC Milan and finished the campaign with a red card while playing for the USMNT against Mexico.

The right-back was red-carded in his team’s win over Mexico in the Nations League and was forced to sit out the final.

Dest has been handed a further two-match ban suspension for his sending off which came as part of a brawl during the game.

However, the suspension won’t hurt too much. Dest’s ban should be served during the Gold Cup which the defender was not due to take part in anyway.

Dest does now face a summer of uncertainty over his future. He’ll leave Milan after a disappointing loan spell and return to Barca where he’s not part of Xavi’s plans.

There have been a few whispers of interest from other clubs but nothing certain yet. The rumor mill has even claimed recently he could end up staying at Barcelona.

The Catalans would surely prefer to sell but may find buyers unwilling to match their asking price after a tough year for the 22-year-old.