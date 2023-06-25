‘It wasn’t a question of money’ - Barcelona told why Xavi Simons opted to leave

Xavi Simons was one of the club’s most highly-rated youngsters when he opted to leave the club in 2019 for Paris Saint-Germain.

The youngster’s exit came as a shock and he’s never really explained why he decided to move away from the Camp Nou.

Ferney Agudelo, who is close to Simons, has been talking about why he left Barcelona and has come up with the following explanation.

“It wasn’t a question of money. His entourage realised that he was reaching his ceiling and thought about joining another sporting project. “Simons was focused on improving day by day, but Barça did not give him the guarantee that if everything went well he would make his debut in the first team before the age of 18. The one who suffered the most was Xavi.” Source | Sport

Simons’ future is once again the subject of speculation. The youngster is currently with PSV but it’s thought PSG have an option to bring him back to the club.

A host of other teams have also been linked with Simons, while there was also speculation earlier this year that Jordi Cruyff wanted to bring the Dutchman back to Barca.