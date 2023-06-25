Historic six out of six - FC Barcelona

One hand is not enough to count all the leagues that Barça have won in 2022/23! After the futsal team won their title on Friday night, it means the club has done something unprecedented. All six pro sports teams are domestic league champions!

Most titles in a single season for FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona is more than a club. For sure. It has to be to have achieved what is has done this year. For the first time ever, all six of its pro sports teams lifted the domestic league trophy. Handball, men's and women's football, roller hockey, basketball and as of Friday, the futsal championships too!

The photo of Joan Laporta in Qatar explained

FC Barcelona have been quick to say that Laporta's trip to Qatar, together with the directors Xavi Puig and Joan Soler, was of a personal nature. And so it was, although with nuances. Joan Soler has opened a line of business in the food sector with Qatar and all the management is handled by Laporta's office, of which Xavi Puig is a partner.

Sergio Busquets always wanted to link up with Leo Messi again

Messi was the first to take the step. Leo opted for Inter Miami, despite astronomical offers from Arabian football. Busquets wanted to take a little more time. While in Arabia he had the options of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr or Al-Hilal, in the United States he saw he would feel more comfortable.

Barca worried about losing a defender with high potential

FC Barcelona are watching with concern as they could be left without a promising centre-back they were keeping tabs on. Mika Mármol has impressed at Andorra, where he left last summer on a free transfer from the Blaugrana.

Thomas Tuchel back again for Frenkie de Jong

The name of Frenkie de Jong is one that rings out in every transfer market. If he already had suitors last summer, now there are even more, after the great season of the Dutch midfielder, key for Xavi Hernandez in winning La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup.

The true reason for Xavi Simons' departure from Barca

Xavi Simons' departure from Barça shook La Masia like few others. When he opted to join PSG four years ago, he was one of the most focused-on players in the Barça youth academy. Coaches have told this newspaper that they do not remember anything similar to the "Xavi Simons phenomenon".

Real Betis insisting on Nico González loan

The Betis technical team have pressed again this week to try and bring in midfielder Nico González. The Andalusian team is still thinking about the FC Barcelona player to reinforce their midfield and are keeping the door open to his arrival as long as the conditions of the agreement depend on his form.