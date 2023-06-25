WATCH: Ez Abde at the double for Morocco in Under-23 AFCON win

Ez Abde has been impressing yet again, scoring a double for Morocco in a 2-1 win over Guinea at the Under-23 AFCON tournament.

Morocco had to come from behind to edge their opening match of the competition and ensure it’s a winning start for the team.

Captain Abde levelled the game from the penalty spot in the second half, coollly sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to make it 1-1.

EGALISATIOOOOOOON DU CAPITAINE ABDESSAMAAAAAAD EZZALZOUUUUULIIIII pic.twitter.com/7AKF8sZlhM — SOCCER212 (@SCCR_212) June 24, 2023

The Barcelona youngster then kept his nerve to convert another penalty, this time in the fifth minute of stoppage time, to win the game for Morocco.

Once again it was another expertly taken penalty from Abde, giving the goalkeeper absolutely no chance.

ET LE BUT DE LA VICTOIRE EZZALZOULI LE DOUBLÉ pic.twitter.com/2jDhLJZSnW — SOCCER212 (@SCCR_212) June 24, 2023

The goals capped a fine display from Morocco’s captain and will offer up another reminder to Xavi and Barcelona of his qualities.

Abde’s future remains the subject of speculation, but more displays like this for the national team could ensure he gets a chance at Barcelona next season.