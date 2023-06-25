Barcelona ‘needed’ someone like Xavi, says Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has been talking about Xavi and says he feels Barcelona needed someone like him to take charge of the club.

Xavi won the Spanish Super Cup and La Liga in his first full season as manager, after replacing Ronald Koeman at the helm.

Arteta, who begain his playing career at Barca, says Xavi was just what the club needed to get back to winning ways after some difficult years.

“I’ve known him since we played together at Barça. Just knowing his character and what he feels about the game made it clear that Barça needed a figure like him,” he said. “He has been able to withstand the pressure and has always been faithful to his ideas, defending the club and the players. The team has been very reliable all year.”

Arteta also piled praise on former Barca boss Pep Guardiola, who he worked with at Man City, and said he’s the best of all time.

“Without a doubt. He is the best at everything. Management; convince the group of your idea; drag everyone; bring out the best in them; decision making before and during the match; that the message does not expire... Pep is a genius,” he added. Source | Marca

Guardiola’s City team pipped Arsenal to the Premier League title last season on their way to winning the treble. Pep’s therefore become the first manager to win two European trebles in men’s football, having also managed it with Barca in 2008-09.