Inter close to agreeing deal with Al-Nassr for Barcelona-linked Brozovic - report

The saga has taken another turn

By Gill Clark
Croatia v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2022/23 Final Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Inter are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Saudi side Al-Nassr for Marcelo Brozovic, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Brozovic has become the latest midfielder rumored to be hearing to the Camp Nou this summer as a replacement for Sergio Busquets.

However, Al-Nassr are said to be “confident” they can get a deal done and it all now depends on Brozovic giving the move the green light, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Reports in Italy are also claiming that Inter have all but agreed a deal worth around 23 million euros. Brozovic will earn around 20m euros a year and sign a contract until June 2027.

There had been reports previously that Brozovic would prefer a move to Barcelona and is reluctant to head to Al-Nassr.

However, once again Barcelona aren’t able to guarantee Brozovic he can be registered right now and need to sell players first before they can buy.

