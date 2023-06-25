Dani Parejo a ‘real option’ for Barcelona this summer - report

Barcelona’s hunt for a new midfielder has taken many turns already this summer and has now reportedly taken the club to Villarreal and Dani Parejo.

Relevo are reporting that Parejo is a “real option” for Barcelona and could arrive for free due to a clause in his contract.

The clause applies to this summer and apparently allows Parejo to move at zero cost if he so desires.

Such a move would be bound to interest Barcelona, given their financial issues, but Relevo reckon that Parejo is happy at Villarreal and hasn’t seriously considered activating the clause as yet.

Whether that may change if Barcelona make a move remains to be seen. The Catalans are said to be “keeping an eye” on the situation as things currently stand.

This is not the first time that Parejo has been linked with a move to Barcelona. The midfielder played down rumors of a Camp Nou switch in April, saying he wants to continue at Villarreal “for a long time.”