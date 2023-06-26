‘This is mad’ - Barcelona target Marcelo Brozovic responds to transfer rumors

Marcelo Brozovic is currently being linked with a move away from Inter, with Al-Nassr and Barcelona both believed to be keen on the midfielder.

However, the rumors appear to have caught the Croatia international by surprise. Journalist Fabrizio Biasin sent Brozovic a message to tell him he’d be missed and received the following reply.

“The hell? Everyone saying goodbye to me and I haven’t spoken to anyone! This is mad,” he replied.

All of which is a bit surprising considering his name has been keeping the rumor mill very busy for the last few days. The latest updates have suggested that Inter are close to agreeing a deal with Al-Nassr.

The rumor mill has also claimed that Xavi is keen to bring in Brozovic and that the midfielder would rather head to the Camp Nou than Saudi Arabia. It’s not clear yet what will happen next but it seems there’s still some way to go in this transfer saga.